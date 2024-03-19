Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.96 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.