Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,035,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

