Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $433.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.26 and a 200-day moving average of $438.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

