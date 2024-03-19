Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,972 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

