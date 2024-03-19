Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

