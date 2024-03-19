Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

