Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PFO opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
