Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

