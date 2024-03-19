Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.