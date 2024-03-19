CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.