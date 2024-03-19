Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $400.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $367.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $373.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 299,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,606,000 after buying an additional 30,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

