Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,488 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

