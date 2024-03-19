Western Midstream Partners’ (WES) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WES. Citigroup cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

