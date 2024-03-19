Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.09.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

TSCO stock opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $259.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.