Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) PT Raised to $110.00

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Tidewater’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

