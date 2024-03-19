Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at $24,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Infosys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 908,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 33.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,687,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,085,000 after buying an additional 932,570 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

