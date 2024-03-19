O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.35.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,043.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $979.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,125.34. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

