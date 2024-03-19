Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,637 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

