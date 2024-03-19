Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

