SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

