Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,751 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after acquiring an additional 275,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

