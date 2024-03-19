The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

