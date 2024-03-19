Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

