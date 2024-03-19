Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Kellanova worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:K opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $50,850,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.