Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

