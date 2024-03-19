Northstar Group Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $202.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $203.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.94.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

