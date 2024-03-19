Northstar Group Inc. Sells 580 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock worth $1,629,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

F5 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.78.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

