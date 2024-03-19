Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 million, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
