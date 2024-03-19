Northstar Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.