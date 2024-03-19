Northstar Group Inc. Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,450.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,569.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,293.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,438.13 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

