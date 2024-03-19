Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Rises By 10.5%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
CSSEP stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
