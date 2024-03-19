First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.81%.
First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Interstate BancSystem
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.