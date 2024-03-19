First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,531 shares of company stock worth $197,645. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

