Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

