Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

