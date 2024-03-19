Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,508.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,642 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOST opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

