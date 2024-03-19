Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NGS opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.61 million, a P/E ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,086,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 116,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

