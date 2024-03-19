Envela (ELA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Envela Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Envela by 89.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Envela in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Envela by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Further Reading

