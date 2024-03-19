Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

