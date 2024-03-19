Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,134,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
