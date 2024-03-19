Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Declines By 7.5%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFILF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. DFI Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

