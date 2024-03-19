Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in General Electric by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42. General Electric has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

