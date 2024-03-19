Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,606,900 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 10,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,216.1 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.