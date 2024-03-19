Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 9,626,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,304.5 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
Shares of DNPUF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.
About Sumitomo Pharma
