Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Decreases By 5.4%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.
Crew Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
CWEGF opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.
About Crew Energy
