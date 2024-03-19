Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

