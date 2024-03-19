Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,736 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

