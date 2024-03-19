First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

