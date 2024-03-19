Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

