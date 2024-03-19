Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

