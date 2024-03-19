PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.