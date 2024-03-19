Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLLV opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $54.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

