iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWO stock opened at $260.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

